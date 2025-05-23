Hull and East Yorkshire to benefit from recent trade deals

Prime Minister to meet with the Mayor of Hull and East Yorkshire Luke Campbell to discuss the benefits of his recent trade deals.

Comes as we’ve nailed three trade deals in as many weeks to deliver growth that is a priority for the Plan for Change.

Boost for top job creators including pharmaceuticals that employs almost 2,000 and the automotive industry that employs 3,000 people in the region.

Hull and East Yorkshire’s top job creators including the life sciences and auto industry are set to benefit from the UK’s new trade deals with India and the US that slashes tariffs and boosts access to the world’s fastest growing economy.

The US deal negotiated by the Prime Minister deliver long term certainty for 3,000 people employed in the auto industry locally and almost 2,000 in pharmaceuticals.

It also will deliver opportunities for major job creators in the region such as Smith + Nephew and Advanced Wound Management to grow – the first priority of our Plan for Change.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

The trade deals that we have closed delivers stability in the automotive and pharmaceuticals industry in Hull and East Yorkshire that employs 5,000 people. It also will create opportunities for more seamless trade, attracting inward investment that will grow the local economy and make a difference to people’s lives. These changes will be felt everywhere, whether it’s lower food prices at the checkout, more choice for consumers and higher living standards that will improve livelihoods across Hull and East Yorkshire.

Over 31,000 people employed in agriculture across the region will also benefit from our agreement with the EU. It will reduce checks and red tape, meaning regional specialties like crab, Yorkshire Pudding and cheeses will have easy access to the UK’s biggest trading market.

The agreement also protects British steel exports from new EU rules and restrictive, providing further security for 8,400 jobs in the steel industry across Yorkshire and the Humber.

The Prime Minister will tell the English Mayors and the Leaders from the Devolved Governments at a meeting of the Council of Nations and Regions in London today (Friday 23 May) that his trade deals with India, the United States and the EU will deliver economic growth that will improve people’s lives at home.

He will challenge those in attendance to drive economic growth in their local areas to deliver for working people.

Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said:

The three landmark deals secured this month with the US, India, and the EU have shown this government is serious about striking the deals that our businesses want and need. We are delivering billions for the UK economy and wages every year as part of our Plan for Change. For businesses in East Yorkshire, these deals will mean stability and jobs protected as they seize new opportunities to sell to some of our biggest trading partners.

Our increased trade with India will unlock opportunities for every region in the UK to access the world’s fastest growing major economy, including Hull and East Yorkshire. In the same week, we negotiated the first of its kind agreement with the US that will reduce car export tariffs from 27.5% to 10% - providing 3,000 workers in Hull and East Yorkshire with long-term security and certainty.

The agreement also secures the UK preferential access to the US market for pharmaceuticals in the case of new US tariffs in coming weeks, and we are working closely to get the best deal for our pharma industry that supports 2,000 jobs in Hull and East Yorkshire.

Just this week the Prime Minister acted in the national interest by confirming a new agreement with the EU that will deliver on our core mission to grow the economy, creating more jobs in Hull and East Yorkshire and putting more money in people’s pockets.

At today’s meeting of the Council of Nations and Regions the Prime Minister will also lead discussions about spreading AI to help working people access the services that they need in their local areas.