Huayang Endeavour and Seafrontier report published

Collision between a bulk carrier and an oil tanker in the English Channel, resulting in damage to both vessels.

Published 26 April 2018
Marine Accident Investigation Branch
Seafrontier alongside Huayang Endeavour

The MAIB report on the collision between two Hong Kong registered vessels, Huayang Endeavour and Seafrontier, approximately 5 nautical miles to the west of Sandettie Bank in the Dover Strait on 1 July 2017, is now published. Both vessels sustained damage but the accident did not result in any injuries or pollution.

The report contains details of what happened and subsequent actions taken, read more.

