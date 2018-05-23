Press release

HS2 to hold community information events along the Phase 2b route

Teams from HS2 Ltd will be visiting 30 locations along the Phase 2b route, between the West Midlands and Leeds; and Crewe and Manchester, to talk to people about how the design of Britain’s new high speed railway is progressing.

Published 23 May 2018
High Speed Two (HS2) Limited
HS2 community engagement event

The government confirmed its preferred route for Phase 2b of the High Speed Two (HS2) railway on 17 July 2017. Achieving this significant milestone has enabled HS2 Ltd to spend the last 10 months progressing its early design and construction proposals.

HS2 Ltd’s Phase Two Director, Paul Griffiths, said:

The benefits that HS2 will deliver are significant and should not be underestimated. The new railway will play a crucial role in rebalancing Britain’s economy; driving business growth, creating jobs and securing investment right across the country.

Understandably, people have questions and concerns about the construction and operation of the railway, and how it will affect them. These events present an ideal opportunity to talk to us about the project and find out more information.

At the events, HS2 representatives will be on hand to answer questions about a range of topics including engineering plans, environmental mitigation, and the impacts on land and property. Members of the public are encouraged to attend so they can review the plans and talk to the team about the emerging designs and understand what this means for them.

A public consultation on HS2 Ltd’s draft environmental statement and proposals to minimise the railway’s potential impacts will be held later this year. This provides everyone with the opportunity to have their say and play a part in ensuring that we design and deliver the best possible railway.

Details of the full event programme can be found below or on our dedicated Phase 2b events page. Attendance is on a drop-in basis.

Date Time Location Address
Monday 4 June 2pm to 8pm Leeds The Met Hotel, King Street, Leeds, LS1 2HQ
Tuesday 5 June 2pm to 8pm Aston Best Western Aston Hall Hotel, Worksop Road, Sheffield S26 2EE
Wednesday 6 June 2pm to 8pm Newton Newton Methodist Church, Main Street, Newton, DE55 5TE
Friday 8 June 2pm to 8pm Manchester Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Manchester, One Piccadilly Place, 1 Auburn Street, Manchester, M1 3DG
Saturday 9 June 12pm to 5pm Winsford The Winsford Academy, Grange Lane, Winsford, W7 2BT
Monday 11 June 2pm to 8pm Chesterfield The Speedwell Rooms, Inkersall Road, Chesterfield, S43 3JL
Tuesday 12 June 2pm to 8pm Rotherham Hellaby Hall Hotel, Old Hellaby Lane, Rotherham, S66 8EX
Friday 15 June 2pm to 8pm Knutsford High Leigh Village Hall, West Lane, Knutsford, WA16 6LR
Saturday 16 June 12pm to 5pm Tamworth The Wilnecote School, Tinkers Green Road, Wilnecote, Tamworth, B77 5LE
Monday 18 June 2pm to 8pm Kegworth Best Western Yew Lodge Hotel, 33 Packington Hill, Kegworth DE74 2DF
Tuesday 19 June 2pm to 8pm Mexborough Mexborough Business Centre, College Road, Mexborough S64 9JP
Wednesday 20 June 2pm to 8pm Kingsbury Kingsbury Community and Youth Centre, Pear Tree Avenue, Kingsbury, B78 2LN
Thursday 21 June 2pm to 8pm Hemsworth Hemsworth Community Centre, Bullenshaw Road, Hemsworth, Pontefract, WF9 4NE
Friday 22 June 2pm to 8pm Trowell Trowell Parish Hall, Stapleford Road, Nottingham, NG9 3QA
Saturday 23 June 12pm to 5pm Bolsover Bainbridge Hall, Carr Vale Road, Bolsover, Chesterfield S44 6JD
Monday 25 June 2pm to 8pm Clay Cross Sharley Park Leisure Centre, Market Street, Clay Cross, Chesterfield, S45 9LX
Wednesday 27 June 2pm to 8pm Long Eaton West Park Leisure Centre, Wilsthorpe Road, Long Eaton, Nottingham NG10 4AA
Thursday 28 June 2pm to 8pm Garforth Holiday Inn Leeds - Garforth, Wakefield Road, Garforth, LS25 1LH
Friday 29 June 2pm to 8pm Warrington Rixton-with-Glazebrook Community Hall, Manchester Road, Hollins Green, Warrington, WA3 6JZ
Saturday 30 June 12pm to 5pm Church Fenton, Tadcaster Kirk Fenton Parochial Primary School, Main Street, Church Fenton, Tadcaster, LS24 9RF
Monday 2 July 2pm to 8pm Warrington Culcheth Sports Centre, Charnock Road, Culcheth, Warrington, WA3 5SH
Tuesday 3 July 2pm to 8pm Warrington Lowton Social Club, 214 Newton Road, Warrington, WA3 2AQ
Wednesday 4 July 2pm to 8pm Woodlesford/Rothwell The Oulton Institute, 5 Quarry Hill, Oulton Park, LS26 8SX
Friday 6 July 2pm to 8pm South Normanton The Post Mill Centre, Market Street, South Normanton, DE55 2EJ
Saturday 7 July 12pm to 5pm Manchester MEA Central, Lytham Road, Manchester, M14 6PL
Monday 9 July 2pm to 8pm Manchester Best Western Altrincham Cresta Court Hotel, Church Steet, Altrincham, WA14 4DP
Tuesday 10 July 2pm to 8pm Crewe Crewe Alexandra FC, Gresty Road, Crewe, CW2 6EB
Wednesday 11 July 2pm to 8pm Normanton Normanton Golf Club, Hatfield Hall, Aberford Road, Wakefield, WF3 4JP
Thursday 12 July 2pm to 8pm Measham Measham Leisure Centre, High Street, Measham, Swadlincote DE12 7HR
Saturday 14 July 12pm to 5pm Crofton Crofton Academy, High Street, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1NF

HS2 helpdesk

High Speed Two (HS2) Ltd
Two Snowhill
Snow Hill Queensway
Birmingham
B4 6GA

The helpdesk team are unable to transfer calls internally to HS2 Ltd members of staff.

Press and media enquiries

The press and media enquiries line is for accredited journalists only

