HS2 to hold community information events along the Phase 2b route

The government confirmed its preferred route for Phase 2b of the High Speed Two (HS2) railway on 17 July 2017. Achieving this significant milestone has enabled HS2 Ltd to spend the last 10 months progressing its early design and construction proposals.

HS2 Ltd’s Phase Two Director, Paul Griffiths, said:

The benefits that HS2 will deliver are significant and should not be underestimated. The new railway will play a crucial role in rebalancing Britain’s economy; driving business growth, creating jobs and securing investment right across the country. Understandably, people have questions and concerns about the construction and operation of the railway, and how it will affect them. These events present an ideal opportunity to talk to us about the project and find out more information.

At the events, HS2 representatives will be on hand to answer questions about a range of topics including engineering plans, environmental mitigation, and the impacts on land and property. Members of the public are encouraged to attend so they can review the plans and talk to the team about the emerging designs and understand what this means for them.

A public consultation on HS2 Ltd’s draft environmental statement and proposals to minimise the railway’s potential impacts will be held later this year. This provides everyone with the opportunity to have their say and play a part in ensuring that we design and deliver the best possible railway.

Details of the full event programme can be found below or on our dedicated Phase 2b events page. Attendance is on a drop-in basis.