Press release
HS2 to hold community information events along the Phase 2b route
Teams from HS2 Ltd will be visiting 30 locations along the Phase 2b route, between the West Midlands and Leeds; and Crewe and Manchester, to talk to people about how the design of Britain’s new high speed railway is progressing.
The government confirmed its preferred route for Phase 2b of the High Speed Two (HS2) railway on 17 July 2017. Achieving this significant milestone has enabled HS2 Ltd to spend the last 10 months progressing its early design and construction proposals.
HS2 Ltd’s Phase Two Director, Paul Griffiths, said:
The benefits that HS2 will deliver are significant and should not be underestimated. The new railway will play a crucial role in rebalancing Britain’s economy; driving business growth, creating jobs and securing investment right across the country.
Understandably, people have questions and concerns about the construction and operation of the railway, and how it will affect them. These events present an ideal opportunity to talk to us about the project and find out more information.
At the events, HS2 representatives will be on hand to answer questions about a range of topics including engineering plans, environmental mitigation, and the impacts on land and property. Members of the public are encouraged to attend so they can review the plans and talk to the team about the emerging designs and understand what this means for them.
A public consultation on HS2 Ltd’s draft environmental statement and proposals to minimise the railway’s potential impacts will be held later this year. This provides everyone with the opportunity to have their say and play a part in ensuring that we design and deliver the best possible railway.
Details of the full event programme can be found below or on our dedicated Phase 2b events page. Attendance is on a drop-in basis.
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Address
|Monday 4 June
|2pm to 8pm
|Leeds
|The Met Hotel, King Street, Leeds, LS1 2HQ
|Tuesday 5 June
|2pm to 8pm
|Aston
|Best Western Aston Hall Hotel, Worksop Road, Sheffield S26 2EE
|Wednesday 6 June
|2pm to 8pm
|Newton
|Newton Methodist Church, Main Street, Newton, DE55 5TE
|Friday 8 June
|2pm to 8pm
|Manchester
|Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Manchester, One Piccadilly Place, 1 Auburn Street, Manchester, M1 3DG
|Saturday 9 June
|12pm to 5pm
|Winsford
|The Winsford Academy, Grange Lane, Winsford, W7 2BT
|Monday 11 June
|2pm to 8pm
|Chesterfield
|The Speedwell Rooms, Inkersall Road, Chesterfield, S43 3JL
|Tuesday 12 June
|2pm to 8pm
|Rotherham
|Hellaby Hall Hotel, Old Hellaby Lane, Rotherham, S66 8EX
|Friday 15 June
|2pm to 8pm
|Knutsford
|High Leigh Village Hall, West Lane, Knutsford, WA16 6LR
|Saturday 16 June
|12pm to 5pm
|Tamworth
|The Wilnecote School, Tinkers Green Road, Wilnecote, Tamworth, B77 5LE
|Monday 18 June
|2pm to 8pm
|Kegworth
|Best Western Yew Lodge Hotel, 33 Packington Hill, Kegworth DE74 2DF
|Tuesday 19 June
|2pm to 8pm
|Mexborough
|Mexborough Business Centre, College Road, Mexborough S64 9JP
|Wednesday 20 June
|2pm to 8pm
|Kingsbury
|Kingsbury Community and Youth Centre, Pear Tree Avenue, Kingsbury, B78 2LN
|Thursday 21 June
|2pm to 8pm
|Hemsworth
|Hemsworth Community Centre, Bullenshaw Road, Hemsworth, Pontefract, WF9 4NE
|Friday 22 June
|2pm to 8pm
|Trowell
|Trowell Parish Hall, Stapleford Road, Nottingham, NG9 3QA
|Saturday 23 June
|12pm to 5pm
|Bolsover
|Bainbridge Hall, Carr Vale Road, Bolsover, Chesterfield S44 6JD
|Monday 25 June
|2pm to 8pm
|Clay Cross
|Sharley Park Leisure Centre, Market Street, Clay Cross, Chesterfield, S45 9LX
|Wednesday 27 June
|2pm to 8pm
|Long Eaton
|West Park Leisure Centre, Wilsthorpe Road, Long Eaton, Nottingham NG10 4AA
|Thursday 28 June
|2pm to 8pm
|Garforth
|Holiday Inn Leeds - Garforth, Wakefield Road, Garforth, LS25 1LH
|Friday 29 June
|2pm to 8pm
|Warrington
|Rixton-with-Glazebrook Community Hall, Manchester Road, Hollins Green, Warrington, WA3 6JZ
|Saturday 30 June
|12pm to 5pm
|Church Fenton, Tadcaster
|Kirk Fenton Parochial Primary School, Main Street, Church Fenton, Tadcaster, LS24 9RF
|Monday 2 July
|2pm to 8pm
|Warrington
|Culcheth Sports Centre, Charnock Road, Culcheth, Warrington, WA3 5SH
|Tuesday 3 July
|2pm to 8pm
|Warrington
|Lowton Social Club, 214 Newton Road, Warrington, WA3 2AQ
|Wednesday 4 July
|2pm to 8pm
|Woodlesford/Rothwell
|The Oulton Institute, 5 Quarry Hill, Oulton Park, LS26 8SX
|Friday 6 July
|2pm to 8pm
|South Normanton
|The Post Mill Centre, Market Street, South Normanton, DE55 2EJ
|Saturday 7 July
|12pm to 5pm
|Manchester
|MEA Central, Lytham Road, Manchester, M14 6PL
|Monday 9 July
|2pm to 8pm
|Manchester
|Best Western Altrincham Cresta Court Hotel, Church Steet, Altrincham, WA14 4DP
|Tuesday 10 July
|2pm to 8pm
|Crewe
|Crewe Alexandra FC, Gresty Road, Crewe, CW2 6EB
|Wednesday 11 July
|2pm to 8pm
|Normanton
|Normanton Golf Club, Hatfield Hall, Aberford Road, Wakefield, WF3 4JP
|Thursday 12 July
|2pm to 8pm
|Measham
|Measham Leisure Centre, High Street, Measham, Swadlincote DE12 7HR
|Saturday 14 July
|12pm to 5pm
|Crofton
|Crofton Academy, High Street, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1NF
