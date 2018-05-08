Howard Cartlidge appointed CMA Senior Director, Cartels

Howard will be the Senior Director, Cartels at the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). He will oversee the CMA’s enforcement of laws prohibiting cartels, both under the Competition Act 1998 (‘civil’) prohibitions and under the criminal cartel offence. His role at the CMA will include preparing for the CMA’s expected increase in cartel enforcement activity following the UK’s exit from the EU (taking on cases previously reserved to the European Commission).

Howard Cartlidge comes to the CMA having worked as a highly respected solicitor specialising in competition law, including cartels, including as a Partner in major UK and international law practices.

With over 25 years of experience, Howard has expertise in many aspects of competition law, and has significant experience of working with UK competition authorities, including the CMA and sector regulators, the European Commission, and the courts applying competition law.

Howard takes over in the role from Stephen Blake, who moved to the CMA’s Legal Service to become a Senior Legal Director as of this month.

In his new role Stephen will have legal oversight of the CMA’s cartels and consumer protection work, as well as playing a wider role in shaping CMA policy in both areas. Stephen takes over from Roland Green, who has been appointed as a member of the CMA Panel and, therefore, has retired from his role as Senior Legal Director at the end of March 2018 after several years’ service with the CMA, and before that the Competition Commission (CC).

Tackling cartels is a cornerstone of the CMA’s work in protecting consumers and making sure markets remain competitive, which itself contributes to productivity and growth in the economy overall.

These key leadership positions will serve the CMA as it continues to step-up enforcement of competition and consumer protection laws to protect consumers.