Horniman Museum reappointment

Eve Salomon is an executive trainer and Chair of Privacy International. She is a former Press Complaints Commissioner, Gambling Commissioner and chair of the Internet Watch Foundation and the Regulatory Board of RICS.

A solicitor by background, she is an international legal expert for the Council of Europe and the author of the UNESCO Guidelines for Broadcasting Regulation. Eve has advised governments, regulatory authorities and international organisations (UNESCO, European Commission, World Bank, Council of Europe) on human rights and media-related issues in dozens of different countries. She has been associated with Ovalhouse, a theatre and youth arts centre in South London, as a Trustee and Member for 30 years and is a trustee of the FIFTH Trust, which teaches life skills to learning disabled adults in East Kent.

The role is not remunerated. This appointment has been made in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments. The appointments process is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. Under the Code, any significant political activity undertaken by an appointee in the last five years must be declared. This is defined as including holding office, public speaking, making a recordable donation, or candidature for election. Eve has declared no such political activity.