Homes England confirms new wave of strategic partners

The partnerships, which were announced as part of the Budget 2018, will secure a total of £653 million in grant funding from the Affordable Homes Programme to deliver affordable homes through housing associations. The deals include homes for social rent in areas of high affordability pressures.

The housing associations for this new wave are:

Platform Housing Group (following the merger of Fortis and Waterloo Housing Associations on the 1st October); Guinness and Stonewater (in partnership); Optivo; Southern Housing Group; Orbit; Thirteen; Vivid.

These are in addition to the eight housing association deals announced in early July - bringing the total number of additional affordable homes that will be delivered to 27,755.

Jackie Jacob, Homes England General Manager for Affordable Housing Programmes said:

“Homes England is working with housing associations across England who are prepared to be more ambitious to significantly increase housing delivery and we welcome these seven new partnerships announced in the Budget 2018.

“We have challenged housing associations to respond to a new way of engaging strategically with Homes England and the response has been excellent - we hope to be announcing more partnerships between Homes England and housing associations in the coming months.”

Partnership Grant No. of additional affordable starts to March 2022 Platform £71.8m 1,800 Guiness & Stonewater £224m 4,500 Optivo £44.9m 1,000 Orbit £128.8m 2,762 Southern £55.1m 1,005 Thirteen £40m 1,000 Vivid £88.2m 1,408

