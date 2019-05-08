Press release
Homes England Appoints Specialists to Three National Frameworks
Specialists appointed to three new frameworks which will enable procurement of up to £30m of professional technical services to support housing delivery.
- The Asbestos Framework will facilitate services of £10m to de-risk sites in advance of their delivery to the market
- The Estates Management Services Framework will enable procurement of £15m to manage land
- The Land Survey Framework will make available up to £5m of specialist land survey services.
Thirteen highly skilled technical specialists have been appointed to three national framework panels by Homes England to help prepare public sector land for housing across England.
The frameworks will run for four years and combined they will enable procurement of up to £30m of services. A number of SMEs have been appointed to the frameworks. Their expertise will help increase the pace, scale and quality of development and accelerate delivery of new homes in areas of greatest demand.
Stephen Kinsella, Executive Director for Land, at Homes England, said: “Specialists appointed to these frameworks bring with them a wealth of knowledge and technical expertise that will enhance the work of Homes England. This will help us meet our ambition to accelerate housebuilding and help to deliver the Government’s ambition of 300,000 new homes per year required to alleviate the shortage of new homes in England.”
The Asbestos and Land Survey frameworks will also be available to other public sector bodies and will form part of the suite of Homes England frameworks.
Homes England is supporting the public and private sector where development remains hindered by complex delivery and economic constraints. As part of this, Homes England aims to purchase land, release surplus public sector land and remediate brownfield sites, as well as fund and deliver primary infrastructure.
The successful members of the three national frameworks are:
Estates Management Framework
- The Environment Partnership
Asbestos Framework
- Allium Environmental Ltd
- Exova Environmental UK Ltd
- Life Environmental Services
- Pennington Choices Ltd
- Santia Asbestos Management Limited
- WSP UK Limited
- WYG Engineering Limited
Land Survey Framework
- 40Seven Limited
- Apex Engineering Services Ltd
- Bridgeway Consulting Limited
- Murphy Surveys
- WYG Engineering Limited
Further information can be found at www.gov.uk/guidance/technical-panels.
ENDS
For more information contact Nosheen Haque, Communications Officer at Homes England on 0161 200 6131 or email nosheen.haque@homesengland.gov.uk.