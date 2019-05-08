Homes England Appoints Specialists to Three National Frameworks

The Asbestos Framework will facilitate services of £10m to de-risk sites in advance of their delivery to the market

The Estates Management Services Framework will enable procurement of £15m to manage land

The Land Survey Framework will make available up to £5m of specialist land survey services.

Thirteen highly skilled technical specialists have been appointed to three national framework panels by Homes England to help prepare public sector land for housing across England.

The frameworks will run for four years and combined they will enable procurement of up to £30m of services. A number of SMEs have been appointed to the frameworks. Their expertise will help increase the pace, scale and quality of development and accelerate delivery of new homes in areas of greatest demand.

Stephen Kinsella, Executive Director for Land, at Homes England, said: “Specialists appointed to these frameworks bring with them a wealth of knowledge and technical expertise that will enhance the work of Homes England. This will help us meet our ambition to accelerate housebuilding and help to deliver the Government’s ambition of 300,000 new homes per year required to alleviate the shortage of new homes in England.”

The Asbestos and Land Survey frameworks will also be available to other public sector bodies and will form part of the suite of Homes England frameworks.

Homes England is supporting the public and private sector where development remains hindered by complex delivery and economic constraints. As part of this, Homes England aims to purchase land, release surplus public sector land and remediate brownfield sites, as well as fund and deliver primary infrastructure.

The successful members of the three national frameworks are:

Estates Management Framework

The Environment Partnership

Asbestos Framework

Allium Environmental Ltd

Exova Environmental UK Ltd

Life Environmental Services

Pennington Choices Ltd

Santia Asbestos Management Limited

WSP UK Limited

WYG Engineering Limited

Land Survey Framework

40Seven Limited

Apex Engineering Services Ltd

Bridgeway Consulting Limited

Murphy Surveys

WYG Engineering Limited

Further information can be found at www.gov.uk/guidance/technical-panels.

