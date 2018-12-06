Homes England acquisition boosts housing in Coventry

The national housing agency is currently working with City Council’s planning team on proposals for the former pumping station site, on London Road, which will connect communities and transform the location in to a much needed residential scheme.

Land for the new homes was allocated by the council to unlock the brownfield site and meet Coventry’s current housing need. This is following increased demand for houses by the expansion of Coventry-based manufacturing businesses.

The Whitley pumping station is known for its Victorian historic legacy, which Homes England is keen to retain and bring back into use by working alongside the council. Proposals for the site will be shared with the public over the course of the coming year.

Homes England’s involvement in the site will help to speed up delivery of this project and ensure that the land is used to its maximum potential. The provision of a good quality residential development and enhanced green infrastructure will also benefit local communities.

Stephen Kinsella, Executive Director for Land, at Homes England added: “Our role is to ensure more people in England have access to better homes in the right places. To make this happen we intervene in the housing market to build more homes where they are needed. We accelerate delivery and help to shape a more resilient and diverse industry.

“With a strong demand for new homes in Coventry, we are keen to work collaboratively with partners to ensure that we are meeting the needs of the local community and this is an excellent example of how we are unlocking sites to meet those needs.”

Planning permission for the new homes, including affordable housing will be submitted in 2019, with start on site to commence within the following 12 months.

