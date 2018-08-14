Home Secretary’s statement on the Westminster incident

Home Secretary, Sajid Javid, said:

Firstly my thoughts are with the members of the public that were injured in this incident. Thankfully none of them received life threatening injuries and I would like to take this opportunity to wish them a speedy recovery. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the emergency services for the speed in which they responded and apprehended, immediately, the suspect. It is a reminder to us all the work that they do day in and day out to keep us safe.

I have received a briefing on the incident from the Head of Counter-Terrorism Policing and the Security Services. Obviously it is a live investigation and there is a limit to what I can say at this point, but we must give the police the time they need to do their work and they will be providing regular updates.

And lastly, I would also like to thank the people of London. This is not the first time we have seen an incident of this type on the streets. I would like to thank them for their resolve and the resilience they have shown - and determination to make sure that those who seek to exploit these types of incident will not be allowed to divide us.