Home Secretary presents awards for police bravery

The Home Secretary last night (Thursday 12 July) paid tribute to PC Keith Palmer, who was killed while defending Parliament during the 2017 Westminster attack, at the 23rd Police Bravery Awards in London.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid presented the national award to joint winners PC Palmer posthumously and PC Charlie Guenigault of the Metropolitan Police, who was stabbed multiple times after confronting 3 armed terrorists while off-duty during the London Bridge attack.

Speaking at the ceremony hosted by the Police Federation, the Home Secretary said “we would never, ever forget” PC Palmer, who paid the ultimate sacrifice and gave up his life defending Parliament.

PC Shaun Cartwright of the Metropolitan Police accepted the award on behalf of PC Palmer.

There were 80 nominees from across 40 forces at the awards, which were sponsored by Police Mutual. Eight regional awards were presented in addition to the overall national award for PC Palmer and PC Guenigault.

The Home Secretary congratulated all the nominees and winners at the awards. “We’ve seen this evening you truly are the best police service in the world,” he said.

The Home Secretary, Sajid Javid, and Police Bravery Award winner Charlie Guenigault. Photograph: Police Federation of England and Wales

Minister for Policing and the Fire Service Nick Hurd presented a regional award to Sgt Mark Allmond and PC Alex Quigley of Thames Valley Police.

The pair worked together to unarm and detain a man armed with a large carving knife, who had already stabbed and killed a member of the public on a high street in Oxfordshire.

Nominees and their partners were also invited to a special afternoon reception at 10 Downing Street earlier in the day, where the minister celebrated their dedication to duty and thanked the families of police officers for supporting their loved ones.

“You can take great pride in what you do as a service and as individuals, knowing it is absolutely appreciated by the government but also by the public whom you all serve,” said the minister.