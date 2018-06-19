Home Secretary attends Finsbury Park attack memorial

The Home Secretary attended a commemoration event in Islington to mark the first anniversary of the Finsbury Park terrorist attack this morning.

He joined local community leaders, other politicians, and the family of Makram Ali, who was killed in the attack, to pay tribute to him and all those affected.

Speaking after the memorial, the Home Secretary Sajid Javid said:

Today we remember the life of Makram Ali and the people whose lives were changed forever by the Finsbury Park attack. The tragedy is a reminder of the complicated nature of the threat we face, including from far-right extremism. In the days after the attack I visited the scene and was struck by the bravery, unity and defiance of the local community. This strength has not waned and embodies how the people of this country will not allow terrorists to undermine our way of life. On the streets of Finsbury Park I promised mourners that we would do everything we could to confront all forms of terrorism – and this determination remains unwavering.

Earlier this month, the government published its strengthened counter-terrorism strategy which explained the increasing threat presented by the extreme right wing and the actions the government is taking to combat all forms of terrorism.

For those that have been affected by terrorism, an anniversary can be particularly upsetting. Information on the different kinds of practical and emotional support available, including peer support networks and advice about talking to children has been published on Support for victims of terrorism website.