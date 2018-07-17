Home Office launches anti-knife crime lessons ahead of summer holidays

Almost 50,000 personal, social, health and economic (PSHE) and KS3 to KS4 teachers have received lesson plans which challenge the myths and communicate the consequences of carrying a knife.

The bespoke hour-long lessons, created in partnership with the PSHE Association, will support teachers and organisations working with 11 to 16 year olds, educating them about the dangers of social media, the impact carrying a knife could have on their future, and how they can develop strategies to resist peer influence.

This action forms the latest part of the Home Office’s #knifefree campaign and contributes to the government’s £40 million serious violence strategy to tackle the rise in serious violence and the start of an ongoing plan to engage with schools and youth organisations on knife crime. Crime Minister, Victoria Atkins said:

The summer holidays can pose additional dangers to young people, which is why we are determined to do everything we can to keep them safe and give them tools and resilience they need to enjoy the summer break. We need everyone to work together to tackle the rise in serious violence and I thank every teacher who takes the time in their busy schedule to deliver these vital lessons to their students.

Children’s Minister Nadhim Zahawi said:

Knife crime has devastating consequences on society and this government is determined to take action and protect our children, families and communities from it.

These lesson plans will help illustrate the real impact of knife crime on young people’s lives. It’s heartening to know schools up and down the country are taking advantage of them.

Today, the Home Secretary chaired the latest Serious Violence Taskforce which focused on early intervention and methods for preventing young people becoming caught up in a life of crime.

As the government prepares to launch the Early Intervention Youth Fund, members of the taskforce, including Children and Families Minister Nadhim Zahawi, were also asked for their views on delivering the fund and any further measures to protect young people from violent crime.

The Serious Violence Taskforce brings together a coalition of government ministers, cross party MPs, police leaders, local government and the voluntary sector to deliver the government strategy.