Home Office announces senior staffing changes

The Second Permanent Secretary, Patsy Wilkinson, has decided to take on a national security role outside the department from next month. A process to appoint her successor will commence in due course.

It has also been announced that Charu Gorasia, currently interim Director General for Finance at the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), has been appointed as the Home Office’s new Director General for Capabilities and Resources. She will be replacing Fiona Spencer, who has filled the role in an interim basis since October 2017. Fiona will now return to her role as the Home Office’s Chief Portfolio Officer.

Tyson Hepple has been appointed as interim Director General of Immigration Enforcement in place of Hugh Ind, who is moving to work at the Cabinet Office where he will take forward the Public Sector Apprenticeships Strategy. Tyson, currently the Director of Asylum and Protection in UK Visas and Immigration, will take up his Immigration Enforcement role in early June.

Permanent Secretary Sir Philip Rutnam said: