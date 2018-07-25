Appointment of Shona Dunn as Second Permanent Secretary at the Home Office

The Home Office Permanent Secretary, with the agreement of the Prime Minister, has today announced that Shona Dunn, currently Director General, Economic and Domestic Secretariat at the Cabinet Office, has been appointed as the new Second Permanent Secretary at the Home Office.

Welcoming Shona’s appointment, Sir Jeremy Heywood, Cabinet Secretary said:

I am really delighted that Shona Dunn has secured this promotion and will be joining the Home Office after the summer as Second Permanent Secretary. As Head of the Cabinet Office’s Economic and Domestic Secretariat she has provided outstanding support to me and the Cabinet and given her record of achievement in a number of different departments she will add real value in the Home Office, helping the new Home Secretary and Philip Rutnam to deliver the culture change that they want to see.

Home Office Permanent Secretary, Sir Philip Rutnam, said:

I am delighted to announce the appointment of Shona Dunn as the new Second Permanent Secretary for the Home Office. This is a pivotal role in the leadership of the Home Office, supporting ministerial priorities and helping to deliver outstanding policy advice and operational efficiency on behalf of the government. I look forward to working with her as she starts to deliver this important remit.

Shona Dunn said:

It’s a real privilege to have been asked to take on this role and I am delighted to be joining the Home Office at such an important time. I very much look forward to meeting all those who work in our borders, immigration and citizenship system, and to working with them, the wider Home Office and all of our partner organisations, to deliver on some of this government’s top priorities.

This appointment has been agreed by the Prime Minister, and follows an external recruitment competition.