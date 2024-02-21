HMS Diamond crew celebrated as ship readies to return to operations

Minister for the Armed Forces James Heappey visits HMS Diamond in Gibraltar.

HMS Diamond docked in Gibraltar to restock and resupply.

From November to the end of January, HMS Diamond patrolled the Red Sea ensuring freedom of navigation.

The Armed Forces Minister has praised the bravery and tenacity of the crew of HMS Diamond, who have been working hard to patrol the Red Sea, intercepting smuggled weapons, and protecting global shipping.

Visiting the vessel and her ship’s company over the past 24 hours, Minister for the Armed Forces James Heappey praised the efforts of Royal Navy personnel, who are currently docked in Gibraltar to restock and resupply after a demanding stint defending international shipping in the Red Sea.

As part of Operation Prosperity Guardian, an international task force initiated to protect merchant shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, HMS Diamond arrived in the Red Sea in December to protect and support key shipping lanes following the Houthis’ illegal attacks.

Since leaving Portsmouth at the end of November, HMS Diamond has sailed nearly 20,000 nautical miles on patrols, with her Wildcat helicopter having flown more than 53 hours of sorties over the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden making its crew the busiest in the Royal Navy.

Minister Heappey toured HMS Diamond, meeting members of the ship’s company and her Commanding Officer and discussing the ship’s recent and future activity.

Minister for the Armed Forces James Heappey said:

HMS Diamond has played a vital role defending freedom of navigation, saving innocent lives, and protecting merchant shipping from illegal Houthi attacks in the Red Sea. It was a pleasure to visit the ship and her crew while they were alongside in Gibraltar. I am hugely thankful for British Forces Gibraltar’s support for HMS Diamond and, in turn, their contribution to Operation Prosperity Guardian.

While on Operation Prosperity Guardian, the Type 45 Destroyer faced three separate Houthi attacks, during which she successfully destroyed nine drones using her Sea Viper missile system and guns. The warship, one of the Royal Navy’s most advanced, docked in Gibraltar to be restocked and resupplied, with fresh ‘victory marks’ on her flanks, depicting the nine downed drones.

Since early February, Type 23 Frigate HMS Richmond has taken over HMS Diamond’s duties on Operation Prosperity Guardian while she restocks and resupplies in Gibraltar. Alongside the UK warship, the task force includes three US destroyers and a French warship, all working together to protect freedom of navigation, international trade, and human life by countering the Houthis in international waters.

HMS Diamond’s visit to Gibraltar demonstrates British Forces Gibraltar’s critical role in supporting Defence’s overall ability to combat current and future threats.

Defence is committed to investing in British Forces Gibraltar as one of Defence’s Global Hubs, key supporting operations, defence engagement and exercises.