HM Land Registry to launch new Local Land Charges service

The first local authority’s local land charges ( LLC ) data to be available will be Warwick District Council’s.

After this date, anyone requiring LLC searches for property or land in the local authority area of Warwick District Council will be able to get them directly from HM Land Registry.

HM Land Registry is working in partnership with up to 26 local authorities in England over 2018 and 2019 to migrate their LLC data to a central, digital register as part of a phased migration approach. Once the data is migrated, anyone will be able to get instant online search results via GOV.UK and the other HM Land Registry business customer channels; portal and Business Gateway.

The official LLC search provided by HM Land Registry will:

cost £15 for each search - providing a reduction to the current national average price

provide guaranteed search results

provide the full spatial extent of every charge on the search result so the exact area affected by the charge is visible

provide consistent, clear and accurate search results

allow instant online search result with 24/7 access to the data - reducing delays in receiving searches

allow unlimited repeat searches for six months to check for any new charges before completing a transaction

provide a search history dashboard, giving access to previous searches at any time

provide secure, tamperproof results

For an overview of the new service, watch our video:

Creating a national Local Land Charges Register

HM Land Registry will be keeping customers informed when each local authority’s LLC records are migrated to the new digital register.

For more information, read about our Local Land Charges programme.