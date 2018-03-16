Historic Royal Palaces reappointment

Rupert Gavin is a well-established figure in the world of business, media and the arts. From 2005-2014 he was CEO of Odeon and UCI Cinemas Group, building it to be the largest cinema company in Europe. Prior to this, he was CEO of BBC Worldwide for seven years, during which time he was responsible for all global commercial activities, including TV channels, co-productions, magazines, books and home entertainment, was recipient of the Queen’s Award for Exports, and a member of the BBC’s Executive Committee. Other senior business appointments have included: Managing Director, Consumer Division of British Telecom, Deputy Managing Director of Dixons Stores Group and Board Director of Virgin Mobile. For many years, Mr Gavin was a director and shareholder of The Ambassador Theatre Group, now the most substantial theatre company in the world. He has produced/co-produced over 100 theatre productions since 1981, many of them award-winning. He has also served as Governor of the National Film and Television School, and Treasurer of the Contemporary Art Society. Currently, Mr Gavin is a board director of Wyevale Garden Centres, a board director of Countrywide plc, executive chairman of his West End theatre producing company Incidental Colman, chairman of Theatre CoProductions Ltd., and Master of the Worshipful Company of Grocers. He has one other Ministerial appointment, as Chairman of the Arts and Media Honours Committee. Mr Gavin has been Chair of the Historic Royal Palaces since May 2015.

The role is not remunerated. This appointment has been made in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments. The appointments process is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. Under the Code, any significant political activity undertaken by an appointee in the last five years must be declared. This is defined as including holding office, public speaking, making a recordable donation, or candidature for election. Rupert has declared no such political activity.