High-speed boats and new drones for elite Commando Force under Defence Investment Plan

Over £500 million will be committed to continue the transformation of the UK Commando Force, including with new high-speed Commando Insertion Craft.

Defence Secretary has shifted Defence Investment Plan towards more immediate priorities, including getting the latest kit into the hands of military personnel on the frontline.

The DIP is expected to be published ahead of the NATO Summit and set out funding to support the Armed Forces, bolster British industry and strengthen NATO’s deterrence and defence.

The UK’s elite Commandos will be equipped with new high-speed boats and the latest drone and autonomous technology, as the new Defence Secretary shifts spending towards front-line priorities to deter emerging threats.

Dan Jarvis has spent the last two weeks refocusing the Defence Investment Plan - expected to be published ahead of the NATO Summit - so that it prioritises getting the latest kit into the hands of military personnel, including for the UK’s elite Commandos.

The UK Commando Force is the elite frontline, rapid-reaction force of the UK Armed Forces, capable of deploying anywhere in the world at very short notice. They form the vanguard of NATO’s rapid-reaction forces, transitioning seamlessly from year-round Arctic defence missions to immediate crisis-response operations in the Middle East.

The refreshed DIP will see over £500 million committed to transforming the Commandos into the Future Commando Force, focused on the High North due to its growing importance to UK and NATO security.

This lethal Force will be equipped with new high-speed Commando Insertion Craft (CIC), which could be used to seize further Russian shadow fleet tankers and other maritime security operations. This programme will see the UK collaborate with Norway, a key NATO Ally in the High North, and build on the historic Type 26 frigate deal.

The transformation into the Future Commando Force will also include:

Nearly £100 million for new transformative technologies. This includes uncrewed vessels, next-generation communications, networked targeting and strike drones - presenting a significant economic opportunity for UK industry, supporting high-skilled jobs, technology and export potential.

Investment in new larger Amphibious Transport Ships to support UK Commando Force operations, aiming to create a new combined fleet with the Netherlands.

Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis MBE MP said: