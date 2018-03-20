Heritage Lottery Fund/National Heritage Memorial Fund Reappointment

“Sir Peter Luff has been Chair of the National Heritage Memorial Fund and the Heritage Lottery Fund since March 2015. He had previously been MP for Mid Worcestershire and for Worcester, since 1992, standing down at the 2015 General Election. He was Commons Co-Chair of the Speaker’s Advisory Committee on the 800th anniversary of Magna Carta and the 750th anniversary of the de Montfort Parliament.

He was Minister for Defence Equipment, Support and Technology from 2010-2012, and Chair of two House of Commons Select Committees - (Agriculture 1997-2000, and Business Innovation and Skills 2005-2010). He was knighted in 2014 for political and public service.”

The role is remunerated at £42,964 per annum. This appointment has been made in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments. The appointments process is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. Under the Code, any significant political activity undertaken by an appointee in the last five years must be declared. This is defined as including holding office, public speaking, making a recordable donation, or candidature for election. Sir Peter has declared no such political activity.

