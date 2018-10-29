Help us spread the word on safety during party season

Starting with Halloween and Bonfire Night, the Office is working with partners including Netmums, RoSPA and CTSI to deliver key messages on product safety from now to Christmas and New Year.

For Halloween we emphasise the importance of the CE mark on the label, certifying fancy dress costumes have been tested for flammability; and buying from a trusted store or online source. Customers can check whether items have been recalled on the dedicated GOV.UK web page

Messages for Bonfire Night and other celebrations include how to host fireworks parties safely, and specific information about buying fireworks from licensed sellers, and underlining the age restriction to 18 and over. You can search ‘fireworks’ on GOV.UK for additional advice.

Our partners are using their media channels to help us share themed templates for printed and digital materials.

Please help us get these messages over to the public using whatever means you have available. Spread the word with these materials which are available on the CTSI website: Halloween and Bonfire Night