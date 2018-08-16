Help reduce recruitment fraud

Registered Bodies are being urged to partner with the charity SAFERjobs to help protect people from potential recruitment scams.

Working with the DBS, SAFERjobs is asking organisations to join its scheme that aims to tackle the rise in fake background screening checks defrauding job seekers.

Keith Rosser, Chair of SAFERjobs explained:

A common method that fraudsters are using to target job seekers involves fake job offers online signposting applicants to websites claiming to offer fast, online DBS checks for a fee payable immediately by the job seeker. I would therefore encourage Registered Bodies to sign up to our prevention scheme. It is free to join and involves you displaying our logo on your website and application forms to raise awareness amongst job seekers. In return SAFERjobs will advertise your business on its site to the 40,000 job seekers and employers visiting our website every month. By working together we can take a strong stance against fraud and help reduce the incidence of this distressing crime. By working together we really can make a difference.

SAFERjobs was created by the Metropolitan Police to tackle a range of labour market abuses and is now a registered charity with cross-government support offering free services to job seekers.

The SAFERjobs logo is currently used by companies as a sign of authenticity to workers that the process is safe and legitimate, and that workers have a place to get free advice should they have any concerns.

Director of Safeguarding at the DBS, Sue Smith, said:

This sort of scam can be really distressing to those involved and we are keen to do all we can to prevent it. We have been working closely with SAFERjobs to raise awareness of this issue and would urge Registered Bodies to do the same.

To get involved with the scheme, visit the SAFERjobs site here and contact them online: SAFERjobs