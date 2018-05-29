Help improve Companies House

We need your help to improve our online services.

If you want to help shape the future of our services join the Companies House user panel.

You’ll need to answer a few questions about yourself and what you do. You don’t need to be good with computers or the internet to join.

When you’re on the user panel you could be asked to:

take part in research session

answer email questionnaires

take part in telephone interviews

You can say no to any invitation and can leave the user panel at any time.

How your information will be used

We’ll use the information you provide during the user panel research sessions to:

improve our existing services

develop new services

The information you give will be fully confidential and stored securely under our personal information charter.