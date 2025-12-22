Healthcare regulator suggests simple winter wellness choices to keep you safe this cough and cold season

From choosing the right cough and cold remedies to using vitamin supplements safely, making informed decisions can help you feel better while avoiding unnecessary risks.

Dr Chris Cooper in the MHRA’s Safety and Surveillance team said:

“This time of year, we often reach for familiar products to feel better fast. Staying safe means making smart choices. These simple tips can make the difference between feeling better and feeling worse.”

Safer choices for a healthier festive season

Avoid doubling up – always check the label

Cough and cold season often means using several products at once – but taking more than one medicine containing the same active ingredient (for example, paracetamol) can be dangerous. Always read the label and the Patient Information Leaflet carefully and follow the dosage instructions.

Avoid extra doses – seek pharmacist advice instead

If your cough, cold or sore throat isn’t improving, don’t keep taking medicines for longer than recommended or add extra doses. Instead, speak to a pharmacist or GP. They can help you choose the most effective and safest next steps.

Avoid overuse of supplements – choose the right amount of vitamin D

Shorter days and less sunlight lead many people to take vitamin D supplements during winter to support bone and muscle health. However, taking too much can be harmful. Adults should not take more than 100 micrograms (4,000 IU) per day unless prescribed a higher dose. Check product labels carefully and ask a pharmacist if you’re unsure which strength is right for you.

Don’t ignore problems – report them

If you experience side effects or you notice a problem with a medicine or supplement, don’t ignore it. Report it via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme to help keep medicines safer for everyone.

Extra self-care tips for coughs and colds

Alongside medicines, simple self-care measures can provide relief from winter illnesses:

Rest and stay warm

Keep hydrated

Try honey and lemon for a sore throat (but not for children under one year old)

For more advice, see NHS guidance on treating the common cold

By combining these practical self-care steps with the safe use of cough and cold medicines and vitamin D supplements, people can enjoy a healthier winter with fewer risks.

