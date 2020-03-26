Health and Social Care Secretary responds to NHS workforce statistics

Compared to last year the number of nurses in the NHS has increased by 9,398 and the number of doctors has risen by 5,188, figures published today show.

In addition to this, as part of the ‘Your NHS Needs You’ recruitment drive, 15,266 former professionals in England have so far come forward to help the NHS tackle COVID-19 and will start being deployed from this weekend. This includes 5,117 doctors, 5,605 nurses and midwives and 3,686 allied health professionals and pharmacists.

From next week 5,750 final year medics and 17,000 final year nursing students in England will also be asked to consider moving into frontline placements, with appropriate support.

This means in total over 38,000 more people will join the NHS in the coming weeks, alongside over 560,000 volunteers who have signed up as part of the new NHS volunteer army helping vulnerable people stay safe and well at home.

Since 2010, there are over 20,200 more doctors in our NHS and almost 23,000 more nurses working on our wards.

Responding to NHS workforce statistics today, Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said: