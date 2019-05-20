Harry Bain reappointed as a Trustee on the Treasure Valuation Committee Board

Harry Bain is Editor and Publisher of The Searcher magazine, a publication produced primarily for metal detectorists and amateur archaeologists. The magazine is 34 years old and is distributed nationally and internationally both in digital and paper formats. She also publishes Digging Deep, the newsletter of the National Council for Metal Detecting. Her earlier career was in graphic design and marketing and now has a growing range of branded merchandise. Harry pro-actively encourages responsible metal detecting and supports hobby organisations who actively promote finds recording and best practice.

The role is not remunerated.This appointment has been made in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments. The process is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. The Government’s Governance Code requires that any significant political activity undertaken by an appointee in the last five years is declared. This is defined as including holding office, public speaking, making a recordable donation or candidature for election. Harry Bain has made no such declaration.