Gurkhas lay to rest unknown war hero

The casualty was found in a shallow trench within a forest in Alpe di Catenaia near the town of Subbiano, Italy.

The coffin was guarded by serving soldiers from the Gurkha Brigade, prior to the start of the service (Crown Copyright).

War diary research by The Ministry of Defence’s Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre ( JCCC ), known as the ‘ MOD War Detectives’, with help from The National Army Museum, found the soldier was likely involved in action at the beginning of August 1944, and was most probably a soldier serving with 20th Brigade of the 10th Indian Infantry Division which included Ghurka units.

Tracey Bowers, MOD War Detective, said:

It has been a privilege to work with the Gurkha Allied Rapid Reaction Corps Support Battalion from Imjin Barracks where we are also based and to highlight the contribution of the Gurkhas in Italy during WW2, something often overlooked. Although it was impossible to name this casualty, we are pleased he has been given a full military burial, laid to rest and honoured.

The military party including Reverend Timothy Watts CF and Colonel Erica Bridge - the Defence Attache, Rome. (Crown Copyright).

Following the capture of Sicily in late summer 1943 the Allies slowly moved up the leg of Italy with an aim of breaking the Gothic Line – the Germans’ last major line of defence that stretched across the Northern Summits of the Apennine Mountains. By the summer of 1944 the Gustav line, which included the formidable Monte Cassino had fallen and the Allies were advancing but they had to capture the mountainous regions that barred the way, including the area where the casualty was found.

The Gurkhas were involved in every major offensive and played a significant role in Italy. It was recognised their elite infantry soldiers could fight in mountainous, difficult terrain that was easy to defend but very difficult to attack, which was essential to progress up through Italy. They suffered a high number of casualties but also demonstrated extreme acts of bravery, which earnt them two Victoria Crosses.

Captain Tej Bahadur Gurung Royal Gurkha Rifles said

I am honoured to be part of the military at the burial of this unknown soldier who fell during WW2. His sacrifice echoes through history, and we proudly uphold his legacy of courage and loyalty that defines the Gurkha spirit.

JCCC considered taking DNA from the casualty to try to establish the ethnicity of the soldier but due to the condition of the remains and lack of suitable bones it was concluded that obtaining a full, detailed profile to confirm this was unlikely.

The service was conducted by The Reverend (Captain) Timothy Watts who said:

Time passes but the importance of remembering fallen soldiers grows more not less important. We honour one unknown soldier today. At the same time, we remember the many from all round the World who served and sacrificed. They gave their tomorrows for our today.

Claudia Scimonelli, the CWGC ’s Country Manager in Italy, said: