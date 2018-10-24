Guidance launched for in-house monitoring centres

Tony Porter, the Surveillance Camera Commissioner (SCC), has published dual branded in-house monitoring guidance in partnership with the National Association of Surveillance Camera Managers (NASCAM).

This guidance is for in-house monitoring centres that monitor their own surveillance camera systems only, and do not have contracts to monitor third party surveillance camera systems. It sets out the minimum requirements that in-house monitoring centres should consider to secure, manage and operate a public space CCTV scheme. It will also aid in-house monitoring centres meet the Surveillance Camera Code of Practice, and gives higher requirements for in-house monitoring centres that wish to meet standards that are applicable to third party monitoring centres.

