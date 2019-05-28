News story
Greg Clark visits Scunthorpe, Skinningrove and Teesside to meet British Steel staff
Greg Clark last week visited British Steel sites in Scunthorpe and Skinningrove, and on Teesside, to meet staff, trade unions, suppliers and customers.
The Business Secretary made clear his continued commitment to leaving no stone unturned to securing British Steel’s future, and repeated his pledge to work alongside the Official Receiver, special managers and a support group of unions, managers, suppliers, customers and the local community in doing so.
In Scunthorpe, Mr Clark met with British Steel management and trade unions, representatives from the supply chain and local council leaders. He also visited the rod mill and took questions from workers on the site as part of a tour of the plant.
He was joined on the visit by Business Minister Andrew Stephenson, the Official Receiver and Sarah Albon, Chief Executive at the Insolvency Service.
He then visited British Steel’s sites at Skinningrove and Teesside, meeting those managing and working at the sites and meeting customers and representatives of Unite the Union and the Community Union
Business Secretary Greg Clark said:
Having worked intensively with British Steel over the last 2 months, I was determined to meet with management as well as staff, and answer their questions as soon as possible.
This is clearly a worrying time for everyone there, but whether in Scunthorpe, Skinningrove or on Teesside the highly-skilled and talented workers are united in their passion and commitment to keeping steel-making excellence going at British Steel.
We will leave no stone unturned, and I remain committed to continuing to work intensively with those involved directly with the company, those in its supply chain and the wider communities to secure the future of these important sites.