Greg Clark visits Scunthorpe, Skinningrove and Teesside to meet British Steel staff

The Business Secretary made clear his continued commitment to leaving no stone unturned to securing British Steel’s future, and repeated his pledge to work alongside the Official Receiver, special managers and a support group of unions, managers, suppliers, customers and the local community in doing so.

In Scunthorpe, Mr Clark met with British Steel management and trade unions, representatives from the supply chain and local council leaders. He also visited the rod mill and took questions from workers on the site as part of a tour of the plant.

He was joined on the visit by Business Minister Andrew Stephenson, the Official Receiver and Sarah Albon, Chief Executive at the Insolvency Service.

He then visited British Steel’s sites at Skinningrove and Teesside, meeting those managing and working at the sites and meeting customers and representatives of Unite the Union and the Community Union

Business Secretary Greg Clark said: