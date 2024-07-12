Graves of Royal Dublin Fusiliers located in Belgium

Rededication ceremonies were held at each grave, with services taking place on 10 and 11 July 2024.

The services took place at the Commonwealth War Grave Commission’s ( CWGC ) Dadizeele New British Cemetery, Stasegem Communal Cemetery and Hooge Crater Cemetery, all in Belgium. They were organised by the MOD ’s Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre ( JCCC ), also known as the ‘ MOD War Detectives’.

The services were also attended by serving soldiers of The Royal Irish Regiment, members of The Royal Dublin Fusiliers Association and the families of Sjt Connell, Pte McCann and Pte Reynolds.

JCCC Caseworker, Rosie Barron, said:

It has been a privilege to have organised these rededication services and to have had so many people in attendance, both from the United Kingdom and Ireland. It is important that the sacrifices of these Royal Dublin Fusiliers are not forgotten as they paid the ultimate sacrifice for all our freedom in the face of tyranny.

On 8 August 1918 the Allies launched the 100 Days Offensive near Amiens, France, ending the stalemate of the Western Front and forcing the German Army to retreat. All six of the men rededicated this week were killed during this phase of the war.

Sjt Connell had arrived on the Western Front on 20 December 1915. He died on 5 October 1918 when 1st Battalion The Royal Dublin Fusiliers were moving into the front line near Ledegem. He was 21 years old. His remains were recovered and buried in Dadizeele New British Cemetery as an unknown Serjeant of 1st Battalion The Royal Dublin Fusiliers. Because he was listed as missing, Sjt Connell was commemorated on the Tyne Cot Memorial. He was posthumously awarded the Military Medal.

Julie McInaly, the great granddaughter of Private William McCann, speaks with the Rev'd Jason Clarke MBE CF at the graveside in Stasegem Communal Cemetery (Crown Copyright)

Pte McCann enlisted into The Royal Dublin Fusiliers and joined 2nd Battalion on the Western Front on 10 June 1915. He died on 21 October as his battalion was in the process of withdrawing from the front line. Pte McCann’s remains were buried in Stasegem Communal Cemetery as an unknown soldier of 1st Battalion The Royal Dublin Fusiliers. As he was missing, he was commemorated on the Tyne Cot Memorial.

Les Reynolds, the great nephew of Private Bertie George Reynolds MM, lays a wreath at the graveside in Hooge Crater Cemetery (Crown Copyright)

LCpl James Edward Freer, Cpl Edward Doyle, Pte Bertie George Reynolds MM and LCpl George Washington were all members of 1st Battalion The Royal Dublin Fusiliers when they died, on 28 and 29 September 1918 in the area around Gheluveld. All four men were missing following the fighting and were commemorated on the Tyne Cot Memorial. Their remains were recovered together after the war and buried side by side in Hooge Crater Cemetery as unknown soldiers of The Royal Dublin Fusiliers.

More recently researchers have submitted evidence to CWGC to identify the final resting place of these men at Hooge Crater Cemetery. Further research by CWGC , the National Army Museum and JCCC confirmed their findings.

The service was conducted by the Reverend Jason Clarke MBE CF, Chaplain to 1st Battalion The Royal Irish Regiment. He said:

These men laid down their lives in the service of others. Each one a precious soul, each one loved and cherished by family and friends; and now each one known and honoured by name by us in that honoured rest they so deserve for the service they gave to others.

The headstones over the graves were replaced by CWGC .

CWGC said: