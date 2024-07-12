Grave of missing soldier identified in Belgium nearly 110 years after his death

A rededication service was held today, 11 July 2024, at the grave of Captain ( Capt .) Valentine Knox Gilliland in the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s ( CWGC ) Divisional Collecting Post Cemetery and Extension, on the outskirts of Ypres.

The service was attended by members of the extended Gilliland family who had come to pay their respects.

The rededication service was attended by members of the Gilliland family (Crown Copyright)

Capt . Gilliland arrived in Belgium on 18 January 1915, joining 2nd Battalion The Royal Irish Rifles. On 21 April 1915 he was wounded when a periscope he was looking through was hit by a sniper’s bullet. Fragments of the glass smashed into his face cutting his nose and chin. He recovered and returned to duty.

Capt . Gilliland died on 8 May 1915 at the age of 26. Following his death, his field grave was lost. However, following the war his remains were recovered and buried as those of an unknown captain of The Royal Irish Rifles in Divisional Collecting Post Cemetery and Extension. Because his resting place was unknown, Capt . Gilliland was commemorated on the Menin Gate.

The discovery of Capt . Gilliland’s grave was made after a researcher submitted evidence to CWGC . After further investigation by CWGC , the National Army Museum and JCCC , their findings were confirmed.

Pipe Major William Mitchell plays the lament during the rededication service for Captain Gilliland (Crown Copyright)

The service was organised by the MOD ’s Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre ( JCCC ), also known as the ‘ MOD War Detectives’ and was attended by serving soldiers of The Royal Irish Regiment.

JCCC Caseworker, Rosie Barron, said:

It has been an honour to organise the rededication service for Capt . Gilliland today and to have had his extended family present. Capt . Gilliland, or Val as he was known, is clearly still fondly remembered by his family. The identification of his grave ends more than a century of uncertainty for them about his fate.

Anne Gilliland, a cousin of Capt . Gilliland said:

This somehow heals a void that we always felt was there, even after so much time had passed. It is sad to think that his mother and brother never learned where he lay. I am deeply grateful to the MOD for their efforts to identify Val and only wish the same might be possible for these other families who have suffered tragic losses also.

Reverend Jason Clarke MBE CF, Chaplain to 1st Battalion The Royal Irish Regiment conducted the service. He said:

Capt . Valentine Gilliland was a young man with energy, style and dash. He served his battalion despite wounds and lost his life standing with those he led. His grave, now identified, is his final resting place set amongst those who died alongside him. Each one a treasured soul and each one remembered by a grateful nation which honours the service of the fallen.

The headstone over the grave was replaced by CWGC .

CWGC said: