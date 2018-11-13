Ofqual has today (13 November 2018) published two reports that explore policies, principles and practices related to grading vocational and technical assessments. The work represents the first outputs from a programme of research designed to improve collective understanding of how grading is, and can be, accommodated in assessment approaches in technical and vocational education and training contexts.

The work notes that interest in the topic has increased in England, given the government’s policy to promote grading in vocational and technical qualifications and new Apprenticeships. Today’s reports do not offer recommendations in this space, but lay the foundations for further work.