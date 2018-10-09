Press release
Grading under review for Westmoreland Supported Housing Limited
Providers being investigated for an issue regarding their compliance with the Governance and Financial Viability Standard are added to the regulator's GUR list.
The Regulator of Social Housing reports that Westmoreland Supported Housing Limited has been placed on its Grading under Review list.
It notifies that at the time of the last Statistical Data Return the provider had fewer than 1,000 homes and therefore does not have a current published regulatory judgement in accordance with our established procedures.
The regulator is currently investigating a matter regarding the providers’ compliance with the Governance and Financial Viability Standard. The outcome of the investigation will be confirmed in a regulatory notice, once completed.
The regulator’s GUR list is available on the website.
The Regulatory standards can be found on the RSH website.
The Regulator of Social Housing promotes a viable, efficient and well-governed social housing sector able to deliver homes that meet a range of needs. It does this by undertaking robust economic regulation focusing on governance, financial viability and value for money that maintains lender confidence and protects the taxpayer. It also sets consumer standards and may take action if these standards are breached and there is a significant risk of serious detriment to tenants or potential tenants. For more information visit the RSH website.
