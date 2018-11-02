Government’s ‘cast-iron’ commitment to Cumbria’s roads

consultation launched to cut congestion and improve safety for drivers on crucial A595 link near Whitehaven

part of the Department for Transport’s commitment to investment in the North, spending over £13 billion through to 2020

Cumbria’s crucial road links are set to benefit from major investment, delivering safer, faster, and more reliable journeys, Transport Secretary Chris Grayling will announce on a visit to Whitehaven today (2 November 2018).

The Transport Secretary visits as Highways England launches a public consultation into the expansion of the A595 around Whitehaven, with construction set to begin in 2025.

Focused on upgrading a pinch-point which causes traffic between Carlisle and Barrow-in-Furness, the consultation will look at ways of cutting congestion, improving safety and reducing rat-running on other local roads.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said:

Investing in Cumbria’s vital transport routes cuts congestion, ensures drivers enjoy faster, safer journeys, and increases the freight capacity needed to drive forward jobs and economic growth. This shows our cast-iron commitment to Cumbria, as we deliver the investment needed to provide businesses and commuters with more reliable and resilient journeys.

The Secretary of State also confirmed ongoing discussions with local partners on proposals to progress development of a major programme of upgrades on the Cumbrian Coast rail line to support expected major investments in West Cumbria and the creation of new jobs.