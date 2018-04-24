Government welcomes Year of Engineering partnership with Apple

One of the world’s biggest brands has joined a government campaign to inspire the next generation of engineers in the UK . Apple has today (23 April 2018) announced that it will join forces with the Year of Engineering 2018 to help transform perceptions of the profession, offering unique access to the engineers behind its ground-breaking innovations.

Apple is launching a UK -wide programme of activities for primary and secondary school pupils, including AI robot coding workshops in 38 Apple stores. It is a rare opportunity for children to meet the engineers at the forefront of Apple technology. The partnership will play a vital role in showing young people that engineering could be their passport to a career in the tech sector – lifting the lid on the role that engineers play in the technology that shapes our everyday lives.

The Year of Engineering is a landmark campaign to give young people a million inspiring experiences of engineering in 2018 – from behind the scenes tours and career networking to interactive workshops. More than 1,300 partners are already supporting the campaign, including Siemens, BBC Teach, Ford and Usborne, to help tackle the engineering skills gap.

Nusrat Ghani, Year of Engineering Minister, said:

The Year of Engineering is all about showing young people that engineering careers are exciting, creative and offer an opportunity to shape the future. That’s why we’re delighted to be joining forces with Apple – one of the world’s most iconic and innovative brands – to show young people what they could achieve as an engineer. We want children from all backgrounds to realise that whether they’re interested in technology, design, communication or problem-solving, engineering can open up a world of opportunities. This unique chance to go behind the scenes with Apple engineers is a real golden ticket for a generation of young people who have grown up at the cutting edge of new technology. We hope it will inspire the next generation of engineers to play their part in the innovations of the future.