Government welcomes conference for Libya in Palermo

An Foreign Office spokesperson said:

We welcome the conference for Libya held in Palermo today (13 November), which reaffirmed wide international support for the next steps in implementing the UN Action Plan, as set out by SRSG Salamé in his 8 November briefing to the UN Security Council. This includes the convening of a National Conference in early 2019.

There is now momentum for progress in Libya which we should maintain in the run up to the National Conference.

We urge Libyans and the international community to seize this opportunity by engaging fully with the UN to promote a more inclusive process, with a view to creating the conditions for national elections in the course of next year.

The UK will continue to co-operate closely with our international partners in support of Special Representative of the Secretary General Salamé, working towards our shared objective of a stable Libya capable of tackling its migration, terrorism and other challenges.