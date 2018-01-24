Government sets out £24 million for Greater Manchester following 2017 terror attack

Recognising the exceptional response required by the city as a result of this cowardly act, the Prime Minister has today reaffirmed that the government will provide financial support for key services and first responders, including a new £4.1 million commitment for all NHS acute costs and the North West Ambulance Service, and over £2 million for mental health support.

The total package includes:

Over £9 million for policing

Over £1 million to support the important work of the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, in partnership with the British Red Cross

£451,000 for social care costs

£2.6 million for a mental health hub - in addition to £53,800 for psychological support

An £80,000 hardship fund for small businesses affected by the attack

Full coroner and inquest costs

While this funding is focussed on covering the costs faced by emergency services and Greater Manchester City Council, £250,000 has also been provided to Marketing Manchester through the Discover England Fund to support them as they continue to promote the city and region.

The Prime Minister, Theresa May, said:

Following last year’s terrible attack the strength and resilience of Manchester captured the nation – and nowhere was this more apparent than at the One Love Concert and city vigils where people joined together not only in grief, but to demonstrate to terrorists that they will never win. We were clear immediately following the attack, just as we are now, that the government will do everything it can to respond to the needs of victims of terror. That is why we have ensured that resources will be available to support victims as they continue to rebuild their lives, and to meet the costs placed on Manchester’s emergency services, City Council and health and social care providers in dealing with this tragic and exceptional event.

Officials in the Cabinet Office-led taskforce and across departments will continue to work with the Greater Manchester Authority as these funds are delivered to ensure Manchester remains a vibrant, resilient city.

Today’s funding announcement will ensure all exceptional costs met by Manchester as a result of the attack are covered, alongside support for victims of the attack.

Further requests for central government to cover the locally commissioned Lord Kerslake Review, transport costs – which are a commercial matter for insurers - and additional tourism promotion have not been met.