Government pledges £1 Million in response to ITV's Help our Helplines campaign

£1 Million donated by the Government in response to ITV’s Help our Helplines campaign

Funding will be allocated to mental health charities helplines as part of the Coronavirus Mental Health Response Fund

Fundraising appeal to feature tonight as part of ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent

Inspired by ITV’s Help Our Helplines campaign, the Government is donating £1 million to charities across the country through the Coronavirus Mental Health Response Fund, administered by Mind.

The donation will be announced during the final episode of hit ITV programme Britain’s Got Talent, airing tonight. The extra £1 million of Government funding comes as part of a package of support for the mental health sector on World Mental Health Day, including £2 million for research into the effects of COVID-19 on the mental health of at risk groups, and over £400 million to eradicate dormitories in mental health facilities in England.

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said:

This unprecedented pandemic has changed life as we know it, and will have understandably caused or added to the concerns and hardship of those suffering from mental health conditions. Mental health charities do an amazing job of working alongside the NHS to support those who need it, when they need it. I am delighted to be able to extend support for these charities on World Mental Health Day, by £1 million to mental health charities in response to ITV’s Help Our Helplines campaign.

Minister for Mental Health, Nadine Dorries said:

I know how difficult this pandemic has been for so many, particularly those with pre-existing mental health conditions. ITV’s Help Our Helplines campaign has done an incredible job of shining a light on the important work of mental health charities across the country and this funding will go a long way to helping people in their darkest moments.

This will fund mental health helplines, which are able to provide direct access to information, emotional support and other services. There are a range of helplines offering support, including condition specific helplines, local helplines, and support for particular groups and communities.

ITV chief executive Carolyn McCall said:

This £1 million donation from the Department of Health and Social Care is a real boost to ITV’s Britain Get Talking Help Our Helplines campaign. The number of people looking for help has risen significantly as it continues to be a challenging time for many. We are grateful to the Government for recognising our campaign with this generous pledge. It will help mental health charity helplines continue to offer their support to everyone who needs their help;

ITV’s Help Our Helplines campaign launched on 5 October which will end with a final fundraising call on tonight Britain’s Got Talent final to mark World Mental Health Day. It is supporting the helplines of Mind, YoungMinds, CALM and SamH.

The campaign aims to raise funding through public donations to support mental health charity helplines during Covid-19, so that no call goes unanswered.

The Government has given £5 million to the Coronavirus Mental Health Response Fund, established in March, reaching over 130 mental health charities including BEAT and Mind. This is on top of a further £4.2 million to other mental health charities across the country.