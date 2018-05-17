Government launches fund for restoration of UK coastal landmarks

Coastal landmarks which have fallen into disrepair have the opportunity to have life breathed back into them by a government fund launched today (17 May) by Coastal Communities Minister Jake Berry.

The £1 million Coastal Revival Fund will support the restoration of some of the nation’s most iconic and best-loved coastal architecture – including places like the Pavilion Theatre within the Grade II* Winter Gardens building of Blackpool – and Swanage’s historic Victorian pier in Dorset.

The fund, now in its third year, will provide grants to at-risk coastal heritage sites to fund repairs and restoration, or support large scale projects to see them through to completion.

The government is inviting bids from local communities, charities and councils to receive up to £50,000 per project from today.

Coastal Communities Minister, Jake Berry, said:

The protection of our iconic coastal landmarks plays an important role not just in making the Great British Coast an attractive tourist destination, but in regenerating our coastal communities and supporting them to grow. The launch of this new Coastal Revival Fund today represents government’s unwavering commitment to support coastal communities and we’re investing over £250 million in our coastal areas by the end of the decade.

Jake Berry made the announcement while visiting Bournemouth today (17 May 2018) to officially open the Pier Approach which has been completely transformed into a world-class gateway to the south coast thanks to £1.9 million of funding, part of £5.6 million granted to the Dorset Coastal Connections portfolio from the government’s Coastal Communities Fund (CCF).

Later in the day, the Minister also visited Poole Harbour to officially open the new 650 foot £10 million berth. Catering for cruise and cargo ships, the new berth is set to increase revenue by £1.5 million or 10% in the first year of operation.

Over £23.3 million of government’s Growth Deal Funding has been invested in the Port of Poole by the Local Enterprise Partnership delivering new approach spans for the Poole Bridge, 25000 new homes around the Port of Poole and major improvements to the A349.

The £1 million Coastal Revival Fund is in addition to a £40 million investment in Coastal Communities announced last year as part of a government pledge to invest over a quarter of a billion pounds in coastal communities by 2020.

Now in its fifth round, the Coastal Communities Fund supports the development of UK coastal communities by giving funding to create sustainable economic growth and jobs. Analysis shows this has been money well spent, with every £1 invested having the potential to create an £8 boost to our coastal economies.

By 2020 the £264 million awarded by the Coastal Communities Fund is expected to have attracted around £369 million in additional funding for coastal projects giving a total investment of around £633 million.

The Coastal Revival Fund grants will support communities in unlocking the economic potential of those hard-to-tackle buildings, landscapes, facilities and amusements and sustain them in the longer-term. We are therefore inviting bids from local communities, charities and councils of up to £50,000 per project. Further details and guidance on how to apply can be found at: www.gov.uk/government/collections/coastal-communities.

The Bournemouth Pier Approach project involved major public realm regeneration of the principal coastal public space in Bournemouth to a world-class standard. The project included de-cluttering the street scene including investment in revolutionary semi-submerged waste bins. Beach at Pier Approach. Over £1.9 million of the £3.7 million project came from the fourth round of the Coastal Communities Fund with the remainder of the project supported by match funding.

Local Enterprise Partnerships are playing a vital role in driving forward economic growth across the country, helping to build a country that works for everyone. That’s why by 2021 government will have invested over £12 billion through the Local Growth Fund, allowing LEPs to use their local knowledge to get all areas of the country firing on all cylinders. Analysis has shown that every £1 of Local Growth Fund invested could generate £4.81 in benefits. If you would like some further facts about the Fund, or the wider regeneration work going on across the country, please contact Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government press office by emailing NewsDesk@communities.gsi.gov.uk in the first instance to request any additional information you might need.

Dorset Coastal Connections - people and places is a portfolio project connecting and coordinating 18 coastal sites across Dorset, from Christchurch to Lyme Regis. The range of projects connects our urban coastal areas to rural coastal areas works to promote and sell the Dorset coast as a whole. It is funded by the Coastal Community Fund as well as partner organisations.

This work is coordinated by the lead partner Dorset Coast Forum (DCF) who are hosted by Dorset County Council (DCC). DCF has a proven track record of project delivery on the Dorset coast. DCC are the accountable body for this project and the lead project delivery partners include: Lyme Forward, Bridport CCT, Dorset County Council, Jurassic Coast World Heritage Team, Bournemouth Borough Council, Christchurch Borough Council, Borough of Poole, Purbeck District Council, Dorset Wildlife Trust, The Arts Development Company, Weymouth and Portland Borough Council, Bridport Town Council, Dorset AONB, Bounce Back Arts.

