Government appoints new members to the Regulatory Policy Committee

Today (01 May 2018) Business Minister Lord Henley announced 5 new appointments and 1 reappointment to the board of the independent Regulatory Policy Committee ( RPC ).

The Regulatory Policy Committee is an independent body sponsored by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy which assesses the impact on business of new regulatory and deregulatory proposals.

Business Minister Lord Henley said:

The Regulatory Policy Committee has been applauded by business for the strong, independent scrutiny it provides around the impact of regulation on business. The new members will bring valuable expertise and experience to the Committee and play a vital role in supporting the government to ensure that the evidence underpinning policy making is robust.

Chair of the Regulatory Policy Committee Anthony Browne said:

It is great to have such a strong range of new members joining the RPC , as we prepare for leaving the EU. Never has the work of the RPC in helping ensure high standards of policy making been more important.

The new members are:

Laura Cox: currently a partner at PriceWaterhouseCoopers and a member of the Law Society (England and Wales) and the American Bar Association.

Stephen Gibson: Stephen has over 25 years’ experience as a professional economist, a regulator in regulated industries, and as a consultant. He has also lectured on the subject at Birkbeck and City Universities.

Professor Brian Morgan: Director of the Creative Leadership and Enterprise Centre at the Cardiff School of Management, Cardiff Metropolitan University and a member of the Cardiff Capital Region Board.

Andrew Williams-Fry: a regulatory economist and government affairs professional. He has worked in economically regulated sectors, including energy, water, rail, post, aviation and financial services and most recently has led regulatory and government affairs teams within the Mastercard group.

Sheila Drew-Smith OBE: Sheila was a member of the Committee on Standards in Public Life. She is the Chair of the National Approved Letting Scheme, a committee member for SafeAgents and is the safeguarding adviser to the Secretary of State for International Development.

In addition to the 5 new members, Jeremy Mayhew has been reappointed to the Committee. He has served since 2012 and is also a Member of the Legal Services Board and the British Transport Police Authority. He is a non-party Common Councilman on the City of London Corporation, where he is Chairman of its Finance Committee. Previously, his experience was mainly in the media and broadcasting industry, both at the BBC and as a consultant.

The new appointments have been made following an open recruitment process and in accordance with the Ministerial Governance Code on Public Appointments.