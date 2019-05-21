Government and tech industry collaborate to improve cyber security of IoT devices

On 30 April 2019, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) and Which? convened a roundtable on the cyber security of consumer smart products with senior representatives of leading Internet of Things (IoT) manufacturers and retailers. Chaired by Margot James MP, Minister for Digital and the Creative Industries, the purpose was to hear the steps manufacturers are taking to secure their products and drive the adoption of security good practice.

The UK Government takes the issue of IoT security seriously and is undertaking substantial work to protect consumers’ privacy and online security. As increasing numbers of these devices are brought into our homes, it is now more important than ever for industry and government to address the issue.

It was clear from discussions at the meeting that all participating manufacturers recognise the need to prioritise security in the design, development and ongoing support of their IoT products. Retailers in attendance highlighted the need for consumers to feel confident that the products they are purchasing are secure in order for the sector to thrive. We have a shared aim to make it easier for consumers to use their smart products securely - reducing the burden to keep devices and personal data secure.

All of the firms in attendance committed to taking steps to ensure that effective security solutions are being implemented across IoT products on the market.

The UK Government will continue to work closely with industry to move the sector to a place where implementation of good practice, such as set out by the Code of Practice for Consumer IoT security and the ETSI TS 103 645, is commonplace.

Agreed by organisations represented at the 30 April roundtable including Amazon, Legrand, Miele, Panasonic, Philips, Samsung and Yale.