Goodbye GSi: DVLA email addresses are changing

The GSI network is being phased out across government.

As part of this change, DVLA will remove ‘.gsi’ from our email addresses from Friday 16 November 2018. We’ll continue to send and receive emails as normal during the change and with the same level of security.

What you need to do

From Friday 16 November if you use any existing DVLA email addresses, you need to change these from:

firstname.lastname@dvla.gsi.gov.uk to firstname.lastname@dvla.gov.uk

Make sure you update any records you may have, such as directories, web applications or forms that use our email addresses.

What will happen if you don’t make the change

Between 16 November 2018 and 31 March 2019 DVLA will continue to receive any emails sent to a .gsi address.

After 31 March 2019 any messages sent to a .gsi address will not be delivered.

If you have any questions about this change or need more information, contact us