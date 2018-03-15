Get involved in celebrating #ourCommonwealthCulture on 16 March

Marking one month to go until the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London and with events across the UK in the lead up, on Friday 16 March we’ll be celebrating our shared Commonwealth Culture and what this reveals about today’s Commonwealth.

10-12pm: Sounds of the Commonwealth - how does music bring people together across the Commonwealth? We’ll hear from music directors, community choir leaders and Radio 3 producers on how music brings people and communities together alongside highlights from our Commonwealth Playlist on Spotify. Share your experiences and music from across the Commonwealth that inspires you.

12-1pm: Commonwealth collections - we’ll be shining a spotlight on our museums and galleries’ collections on offer and what they tell us about the Commonwealth today. See what we’ve shared so far via our Instagram gallery and share what’s inspired you.

1-2pm: Indian science, culture and innovation - how have scientific and technological advances from across the Commonwealth helped to shape the modern world? We’ll hear from the Science Museum who’ll be revealing fascinating facts from its Illuminating India season, which celebrates the people, science and skills of the sub-continent.

2-3pm: Commonwealth through the lens - what do our film collections reveal about our modern Commonwealth? We’ll hear from the BFI who’ll be sharing highlights from its Commonwealth Tales series which you can explore for free. You can also put your questions to the BFI about what’s on offer and the inspiration behind the series.

4-5pm: Follow us to discover places to see and things to do around the UK which celebrate our Commonwealth connections. Where will you visit? You can also share your pics of Commonwealth inspired places and events you’ve enjoyed.

