Get Boosted Now
The Prime Minister has announced a huge ramping up of the COVID-19 booster vaccination programme to protect us all from the Omicron variant.
The latest data suggests Omicron is extremely transmissible so book your booster now. Everyone aged over 18 will be offered a booster vaccine by the end of December.
The Omicron COVID-19 variant is spreading fast and therefore, if Omicron is left unchecked the NHS is at risk of being quickly overwhelmed.
● A booster jab gives over 70% protection from the new variant.
● Prime Minister’s announcement (12 December 2021).