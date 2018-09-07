Get a game-changing idea to market: apply for an innovation loan

There is up to £10 million in innovation loans to help businesses make their game-changing innovation a commercial reality.

We’re looking for projects that are in the later stages of developing new products or services, or make an innovative use of existing ones.

Your idea can come from any area of technology and any industry sector, so long as it leads to gains in productivity and sustainable business growth.

Innovation loans are made available through Innovate UK Loans Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Innovate UK.

Demonstrate potential for commercial impact

This competition is seeking late-stage, experimental development projects that could have a significant impact on the UK economy, with realistic potential for global markets.

You’ll need to:

have an idea that is game-changing or disrupts the market

show that your product, process or service is significantly ahead of others and works in real-life environments

outline the market opportunity and need in a strong and deliverable business plan

show value for money through your financial plans and timelines

demonstrate that you have the necessary skills and experience to complete the project successfully and on time

demonstrate that your project can deliver economic impact, return on investment and growth

evidence your awareness of the risks the project will face, with realistic management, mitigation and impact minimisation plans

Removing funding barriers

Innovation loans are being offered through a 2-year pilot programme.

The programme is designed to plug gaps in late-stage funding, which can hold back further development, productivity and growth. It does this by offering flexible, low-interest loans to businesses with innovation projects that are near to market.

In total, £50 million will be available for business innovations that are already moving towards commercialisation, growth or scale up. This is the fifth loan competition of 5.

Awarded companies in previous competitions

In the first competition in the pilot, 13 companies were offered innovation loans totalling £8 million.

This includes Lightfoot, whose dashboard-mounted data device, likened to a ‘Fitbit for cars’, provides real-time feedback to incentivise and reward efficient drivers.

The company received an innovation loan of £1 million to launch its platform – originally available to driver fleets – with the consumer market.

Who can apply

To be eligible, you must be a small and medium-sized enterprises based in the UK. You should also carry out your project here.

Only single businesses can apply.

Competition information