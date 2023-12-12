General Sir Roly Walker appointed new Chief of the General Staff

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has confirmed that His Majesty The King has approved the new appointment of the Chief of the General Staff.

General Sir Roly Walker KCB DSO is to be appointed as Chief of the General Staff and Aide-de-Camp to His Majesty in the rank of General in succession to General Sir Patrick Sanders KBE CBE DSO in June 2024.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said:

I am delighted to congratulate General Sir Roly Walker on his deserved promotion and appointment in June as Chief of the General Staff, the future of the British Army is in excellent hands. Roly’s wealth of operational experience and previous appointments make him very well suited to lead the British Army as we continue to modernise our Armed Forces to meet the threats and challenges in a more contested and dangerous world. I take this opportunity to recognise General Sir Patrick Sanders’ service to the nation during his distinguished career. Patrick has been integral to driving Defence’s modernisation agenda and I wish him all the best in the future.

Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said:

“I congratulate Lieutenant General Roly Walker on his appointment as Chief of the General Staff, and I congratulate General Sanders for all he has achieved in his five years at the top of Defence.

“As the beneficiary of a £40 billion equipment recapitalisation programme, the 2020s are full of opportunity for the British Army. A proven operational commander and a forward-thinking Whitehall leader, General Roly is just the man to seize the moment. I look forward to working with him in the years ahead.”

General Sir Roly Walker said:

I am absolutely thrilled to be appointed as the next Chief of the General Staff. It has always been a tremendous honour to lead our nation’s soldiers, so the chance to serve them once again, and in this role, is the highest of privileges. It also carries great responsibility, which I promise to discharge to the best of my abilities. Our soldiers, and those who support them, deserve nothing less. My task will be to build on the successes of my predecessor and friend, Patrick, and lead the British Army forward on an ambitious modernisation journey that means we are fitter, faster for the challenges of the future. There is plenty to be excited about. The Defence Command Paper has set the priorities for the Army and backed them with investment. We have brilliant people at every rank who will turn this into real and potent fighting power. And we have many strong and reliable allies around the world with whom we can work for the common good. The scene is set. We know our part in Defence’s plan. I’m looking forward to starting.

A biography of General Sir Roly Walker can be found on gov.uk