Geffrye Museum Reappointment

Dr Samir Shah OBE, is Deputy Chair of the Victoria and Albert Museum and has been a leading figure in broadcasting for over 30 years. Since 2004 he has been Chief Executive of Juniper Communications which makes television and radio programmes and specialises in factual content and dramatised documentaries. Before this he was at the BBC as Head of Political Programmes (1994-1998) and Head of Current Affairs (1987-1994). Samir is a board member of Reprieve, was a board member of BAFTA (2015-2017), is a trustee of the Medical Foundation for the Victims of Torture (2004-2006), Chair of the Runnymede Trust (1999-2009) and a non-executive Director of the BBC (2006-2010), and is a Fellow of the Royal Television Society. The University of Nottingham has appointed him to a Special Professorship in the Department of Post Conflict Studies.

The role is not remunerated. This appointment has been made in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments. The appointments process is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. Under the Code, any significant political activity undertaken by an appointee in the last five years must be declared. This is defined as including holding office, public speaking, making a recordable donation, or candidature for election. Samir has declared no such political activity.