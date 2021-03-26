Future Maritime Support Programme contracts awarded

The contracts will form part of the £5.2 billion Future Maritime Support Programme and sustain over 9,400 British jobs.

The first five contracts to be awarded for services that will support and maintain UK HM Naval Bases equipment and capabilities. This will include engineering and maintenance services (Hard Facilities Management), management of warehouses and distribution, accommodation, catering and recreational facilities such as gyms and football pitches (Soft Facilities Management).

At HMNB Portsmouth:

£365 million to BAE Systems and KBR for Hard Facilities Management

£54 million to Sodexo for Soft Facilities Management

£37 million to Kuehne & Nagel Limited for Warehousing and Distribution

At HMNB Clyde:

£67 million to ESS for Soft Facilities Management

£16 million to Babcock for Warehousing and Distribution

The contracts will support the Royal Navy’s capabilities, including the new aircraft carriers and submarines, and will deliver improved availability, resilience and certainty of delivery.

The FMSP ensures that Royal Navy personnel benefit from enhanced services and facilities whilst on land or at sea.

FMSP is made up of 11 contracts, replacing the Maritime Support Delivery Framework and Submarine Deep Maintenance Period contracts. All other contract announcements will be made in due course.