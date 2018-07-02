Further financial support for UK and EU students

The maximum tuition fees that a university will be able to charge will be frozen for the second year running to enable more people to access higher education or training, Education Secretary Damian Hinds confirmed today (2 July).

Mr Hinds also confirmed that students from the European Union starting courses in England in the 2019/20 academic year will continue to be eligible for ‘home fee status’, which means they will be charged the same tuition fees as UK students. They will also be able to access financial support for the duration of their course on the same basis as is available today.

Education Secretary Damian Hinds said:

I want everyone with the talent and potential to be able to take advantage of our world class universities. We’ve already raised the amount of money graduates need to earn before starting to pay back their student loans, and freezing tuition fees for another year is another example of the steps the Government is taking to support those in higher education. Students from the EU make an important contribution to the universities sector and it is a testament to our system that so many students from abroad choose to come and study here. Today we are providing clarity and certainty on their fees for the duration of their courses.

Today’s announcements builds on the Prime Minister’s pledge last October that the Government would freeze maximum tuition fees for full-time undergraduate courses in 2018/19 at £9,250 - and increase the amount borrowers can earn to £25,000 before they need to repay their loans. This will save over half a million graduates up to £360 this year.

The Government is also carrying out a review of Post-18 education and funding which will look at how the system can work better for everyone, ensuring value for money for students and taxpayers. The review will conclude in early 2019.

Financial support applies to undergraduate and postgraduate courses at English institutions, as well as postgraduate training support from UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) through the Research Councils for UK wide institutions.

Freezing tuition fees for a further year is another example of the steps the Government is taking to support those in higher education and comes after listening to the views of young people, parents and Parliament.