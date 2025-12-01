From Brussels sprouts to mobility scooters: five tips from the MHRA for staying safe and well over the festive period

The festive period is a time for reflection, celebration, and gathering with family and friends. From the twinkling lights of Christmas and Hanukkah to the warmth of Yule and ceremony of Zarathosht No Diso, fires and candles often play a part in our winter traditions.

But as we celebrate, it’s important to stay safe – especially when it comes to medicines, and medical devices.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has five top tips to help you stay well through the festive season and beyond:

Be merry, not risky: don’t mix medicines with alcohol What’s on your plate can affect your pills – be in the know Safe use matters: cough and cold medicines and vitamin D A hidden hazard: know the fire risks of skin creams Don’t let fake medicines ruin your new year: Buy safely – including weight-loss products

Dr Alison Cave, Chief Safety Officer at the MHRA, said:

“The festive season is a time to come together, share traditions, and make lasting memories. But as we fill our homes with light, warmth, and cheer, it’s important we don’t forget safety – especially around medicines and medical products.

Acting on these tips will help ensure your celebrations are safe and healthy this winter, and all year round.”

1. Be merry, not risky: don’t mix medicines with alcohol

Many people enjoy a festive drink, but alcohol can interact with medicines in dangerous ways. When combined with alcohol, some medicines may cause drowsiness, dizziness, or poor coordination, increasing the risk of accidents.

Always check the Patient Information Leaflet that comes with your medicine or ask your pharmacist if it’s safe to drink alcohol while taking it.

Even if you’re not driving a car, you should still take care when using a mobility scooter or powered wheelchair. These are medical devices, and alcohol or medicines that impair judgment can make their use unsafe.

2. What’s on your plate can affect your pills – be in the know

The winter months – and the festive season in particular – often bring changes to our usual eating and drinking habits. But it’s important to remember that some foods, drinks and supplements can interact with your medicines, potentially altering how well they work or increasing the risk of side effects.

If you take warfarin to prevent or treat blood clots, be aware that cranberry products may increase the likelihood of bruising or bleeding. Equally, traditional Christmas vegetables such as Brussels sprouts, broccoli and leafy greens are rich in vitamin K, which reduces the effectiveness of warfarin. These foods should not be avoided altogether – instead, try to eat consistent amounts so your vitamin K levels remain steady.

With Christmas treats everywhere, it’s important to remember that certain foods can affect how some medicines work. For people who use insulin, sugary festive snacks like chocolates can cause unexpected changes in blood glucose levels. Enjoy them in moderation and follow the guidance you’ve been given on managing your treatment over the holidays.

Some traditional festive foods can also interact with specific medicines. Tyramine-rich foods – such as aged cheeses and dark chocolate – can cause problems for people taking certain medicines like monoamine oxidase (MAO) inhibitors (a type of antidepressant). If you’re taking one of these medicines, check the information that comes with your prescription, so you know which foods to avoid.

The best way to stay informed is to read the Patient Information Leaflet (PIL) that comes with your medicine and ask your pharmacist or GP if you need advice. Understanding potential interactions ahead of festive mealtimes helps ensure your treatment continues to work safely and effectively throughout the festive season.

3. Safe use matters: cough and cold medicines and vitamin D

At this time of year, coughs and colds are common. If you need relief, always read the label and Patient Information Leaflet carefully and follow dosage instructions.

Do not take more than one product containing the same active ingredient (for example, paracetamol).

Don’t use cough and cold medicines for longer than the recommended number of days.

If your symptoms don’t improve or worsen, seek advice from a pharmacist or GP.

Simple self-care measures can also help: rest, stay warm, keep hydrated, and try honey and lemon for a sore throat (but not for children under one year old). For more information on how you can treat a cold, see Common cold - NHS

With shorter days and less sunlight during winter, many people choose to take vitamin D supplements. These can help maintain bone and muscle health.

However, it’s important not to take more than the recommended daily amount. Taking too much vitamin D over time can be harmful. Unless you have been prescribed a higher dose, the NHS recommends:

Adults should not take more than 100 micrograms (4,000 IU) of vitamin D per day.

Check product labels carefully and seek advice from a pharmacist if unsure which strength is right for you.

4. A hidden hazard: know the fire risks of skin creams

Emollient creams are often used to relieve dry or itchy skin. However, residue from these creams can soak into fabrics such as bedding and clothing and make them more flammable.

If someone smokes, uses candles, or sits near an open flame, material with emollient cream residue can catch fire easily and burn quickly.

To reduce the risk:

Keep away from open flames, candles, and cigarettes.

If using emollients, wash bedding and clothing regularly at the highest recommended temperature to reduce cream build-up. Washing does not remove the residue completely, so the risk may still remain.

When using emollients take care the cream doesn’t dry onto cushions or soft furnishings. If it does, use uncontaminated throws/covers on your seating and wash your throws/covers frequently as above.

5.Don’t let fake medicines ruin your new year: Buy safely – including weight-loss products

The New Year is a common time for people to think about their health and consider making lifestyle changes. But if you are looking for support with weight loss, it is vital to make sure any medicines you buy are safe, effective, and legitimate.

The MHRA continues to warn the public about the risks of purchasing weight-loss medicines online. Products sold through unregulated websites or social media channels may be fake, contaminated, incorrectly dosed, or contain powerful ingredients not listed on the packaging. Taking these medicines can lead to serious side effects, including heart problems, psychological effects, or dangerously low blood sugar.

If you are considering weight-loss treatment, follow this advice:

Do not purchase prescription-only medicines without a prescription. Medicines such as GLP-1 medicines (often known as ‘skinny jabs’ and used for weight management in certain patients) should only be supplied after proper assessment by a qualified healthcare professional.

Only buy medicines from registered UK pharmacies or legitimate retailers.

For pharmacies based in Great Britain you can check on the General Pharmaceutical Council’s (GPhC) website that it is properly registered.

For pharmacies based in Northern Ireland please refer to the Pharmaceutical Society of Northern Ireland’s (PSNI) website.

Avoid products promoted on social media, especially those offering “quick fixes”, “miracle results”, or unusually low prices. These are common signs of illegal sellers.

Report any suspicious websites or products to the MHRA’s Yellow Card scheme so action can be taken to protect others.

More advice on what you need to know about weight loss medicines can be found on our dedicated page on the gov.uk website If you need help managing your weight, speak to your GP, pharmacist or another qualified healthcare professional. They can advise on safe, evidence-based options and ensure any treatment is right for your health needs.

And remember to report any side effects or concerns.

Most medicines and medical devices work well and safely for most people, but no medical product is risk-free.

If you experience a side effect or have a safety concern with a medicine, vaccine, or medical device – including emollient products or oxygen equipment – report it to the MHRA’s Yellow Card scheme.

By reporting, you help us monitor product safety and protect others from harm.

If you need medical advice when your GP is closed, you can call NHS 111 for guidance. In an emergency, call 999 or go to A&E.

